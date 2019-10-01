UrduPoint.com
Govt Revamped, Depoliticized Institutions To Yield Desirous Results: Shehryar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had revamped and depoliticized the national institutions to yield desirous results.

The country's institutions including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were working independently under their domains, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said NAB was carrying out investigation against looters and plunderers across the board and without any discrimination while the measures had been taken to recover looted national exchequer that would be utilized on the welfare of the masses to change their living standard.

He said both the leadership of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz were trying different negative tactics to protect their bigwigs from corruption cases.

Replying to a question, he said Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman was playing a religious card to get sympathies of the people as his politics was already rejected by them in the general election 2018.

Peaceful protest was constitutional right of every citizen but action would be taken against violators as per law, he added.

He said Maulana was being chairman of Kashmir committee did not highlight Kashmir cause internationally, he only enjoyed luxury and protocol during the period.

