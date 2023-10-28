Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources said that the government is in the process of launching a dedicated mobile app for online registration of Hajj applications, enhancing the administrative aspects of pilgrimage planning.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2023) The Federal government on Saturday revealed an updated Hajj package, designed to enhance the pilgrimage experience for travelers, unveiling a shorter program lasting 20 to 25 days.

The sources revealed that the official Hajj scheme is expected to accommodate over 90,000 pilgrims, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring a smooth and accessible Hajj experience for all participants.

They said that this new package includes additional allowances, signifying a commitment to improve the overall journey for pilgrims.

The sponsorship Hajj scheme will continue as per the policy for the assistance of the overseas Pakistanis.

Another noteworthy addition to the policy is the flexibility it provides for pilgrims to select a residence in Medina for a duration ranging from 4 to 8 days.

This offers increased convenience and personalization options for the pilgrimage experience

In a move aimed at reducing the financial burden on pilgrims, it has been suggested that those choosing to cover their Hajj expenses in Dollars will be exempt from the traditional lottery system, streamlining the payment process.

To improve security and reduce confusion, it has been revealed that each pilgrim will be provided with a specially designed bag featuring the Pakistani flag, a QR code for easy identification, and relevant information. The sources said that the government is in the process of launching a dedicated mobile app for online registration of Hajj applications, enhancing the administrative aspects of pilgrimage planning.

The economy package, designed to cater to a broader spectrum of pilgrims, will maintain its traditional 40-day duration.