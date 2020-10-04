UrduPoint.com
Govt Reviewing All Options To Bring Nawaz Back: Asad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt reviewing all options to bring Nawaz back: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said the government was reviewing and utilizing all options to bring back convict former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to face all corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar was looking into the issue of Nawaz Sharif's return as soon as possible.

The minister said the PML-N leader exposed himself healthy and fine during his speech to All Parties Conference (APC),adding he had criticized and blamed the national institutions to promote the narrative of country's enemy India.

Nawaz Sharif was playing a repulsive politics against the institutions to achieve political mileage and motives, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the Federal Cabinet was discussing public important issues in the meetings for the welfare and development of the state and masses instead of doing politics over non-issues.

