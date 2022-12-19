UrduPoint.com

Govt Reviewing Proposals To Sign Agreement With Sinovac Company

December 19, 2022

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said on Monday that technical advisory committee of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority had examined the proposals of sinovac company.

A delegation of Sinovac Company met Punjab Health Secretary here and exchanged views on proposals regarding making plasma beneficial for patients.

The Secretary said that the government was reviewing the proposals to sign an agreement with Sinovac company to make plasma beneficial for patients.

He said all officers concerned had been directed to cooperate with Sinovac company in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that for the first time, latest technology would beutilized in the country for making plasma beneficial for patients.

