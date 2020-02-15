Govt reviews agreements with Discos to reduce production cost: Syed Shibli Faraz

UrduPoint.com
Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday said the government was reviewing agreements made with the all power distribution companies (Discos) to provide cheap electricity to reduce production cost of edible items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday said the government was reviewing agreements made with the all power distribution companies (Discos) to provide cheap electricity to reduce production cost of edible items.

He made these remarks after inspecting the Utility Store while reviewing the prices and quality of essential items available at the store.

Senator Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced billions of rupees relief package to control increasing inflation in the country and also to give relief, supply cheap and standard goods to the people. The government had made appropriate steps to ensure that the utility stores were revitalized for better public service, he added.

Syed Shibli Faraz said the prime minister had directed the parliamentarians to check the quality and prices of the household items available in the market, especially in the Utility Stores.

"The prime minister cannot remain silent on the suffering of the poor people. Every possible step is being taken to provide relief to the masses and especially the salaried classes so that affordable and quality goods are given to the people under the relief package," he said.

He added that the prime minister had also directed to initiate crackdown against profiteers to curtail artificial shortage of wheat and sugar whereas helpline numbers would also be given to the public so that they might complain against the hoarders.

He said that price control committees had also been mobilized to crackdown against retailers for selling commodities in high prices.

Syed Shabley Faraz instructed the utility store authorities to maintain the quality of the items and not allow stock shortages.

He also reviewed the quality and prices of the items available at the Utility Store.

