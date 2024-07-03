Open Menu

Govt Revises Per Ton Rate For Miners In Mining Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Govt revises per ton rate for miners in mining sector

The Punjab government has revised 45-year-old per ton rate for miners to address the long-standing demand of workers in the mining sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Punjab government has revised 45-year-old per ton rate for miners to address the long-standing demand of workers in the mining sector.

Under the 1967 Act, the outdated excise duty on minerals rate for miners’ welfare has been significantly revised. The old rate of 5 rupees per ton has been increased to 30 rupees per ton, becoming effective from July 1, 2024. The new rate is expected to generate millions of rupees in additional annual revenue from excise duty on minerals.

Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani has said: “The initiative demonstrates Punjab government’s dedication to taking every possible measure for workers’ welfare.

We are committed to ensuring that workers’ rights are protected and prioritised.”

He added, “We have consistently advocated for miners’ rights, and this new rate is a well-deserved reward for their hard work. We anticipate that this measure will significantly improve miners’ financial conditions and provide them with fair compensation.”

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab July From Million

Recent Stories

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar d ..

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free

3 minutes ago
 All facilities to be provided to participants of M ..

All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

3 minutes ago
 Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary ..

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

3 minutes ago
 CM grieved over death of five people in traffic ac ..

CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident

3 minutes ago
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed I ..

EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake

3 minutes ago
 European stocks advance on French election hopes

European stocks advance on French election hopes

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in ..

Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 US trade deficit expands less than expected in May ..

US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt

3 minutes ago
 French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged ..

French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan