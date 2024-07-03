Govt revises per ton rate for miners in mining sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Punjab government has revised 45-year-old per ton rate for miners to address the long-standing demand of workers in the mining sector.

Under the 1967 Act, the outdated excise duty on minerals rate for miners’ welfare has been significantly revised. The old rate of 5 rupees per ton has been increased to 30 rupees per ton, becoming effective from July 1, 2024. The new rate is expected to generate millions of rupees in additional annual revenue from excise duty on minerals.

Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani has said: “The initiative demonstrates Punjab government’s dedication to taking every possible measure for workers’ welfare.

We are committed to ensuring that workers’ rights are protected and prioritised.”

He added, “We have consistently advocated for miners’ rights, and this new rate is a well-deserved reward for their hard work. We anticipate that this measure will significantly improve miners’ financial conditions and provide them with fair compensation.”