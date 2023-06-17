Govt revives development journey, halted by PTI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said the government has revived the development journey in the country which was halted during PTI government

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said the government has revived the development journey in the country which was halted during PTI government.

He stated this while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating PESCO's 132-KV Grid Station in Abdulkhel area which was also attended by Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Arif Khan Sadozai, Project Director Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur, JUI-F local leadership and other officers of PESCO were also present.

The Abdulkhel grid station was completed with a cost of Rs 95 million which would have four feeders and 40-km long transmission lines.

This grid station, benefiting a huge population, would help reducing the load on Bandkorai grid station besides removing the backwardness of the area. Besides, the electricity related issues including the low voltage would also be resolved through this new grid station. The foundation stone of this project was laid down by Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in 2018.

Fazl said he was feeling happy to see that this backward area has been put on the path of development once again.

He said the journey of progress, which was halted during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, has been started again.

During the PTI tenure, backwardness was increased, country's economy was ruined and all the mega development projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor were stopped. Besides, the electricity producing projects which were initiated in 2016-17 were also halted, he said. The PDM Chief said now the development in the country has been revived.

He said an interchange has been built to connect Kattikhel and Rehmanikhel areas on Dera-Hakla Motorway. The next interchange would be constructed at Paniala, he vowed.

Similarly, a road has been approved to be constructed from Abdulkhel Interchange to Kloorkot via Dhakki and Laali areas, he said and added that it would ensure an easy approach to Punjab for the people of this area who used to go to other province for laboring purpose.

This road was approved at the time of approval of CPEC and a bridge was supposed to be built over the Indus River. The previous government had constructed that bridge but no road on either side was built, he said and added that now the roads on both sides of the bridge would be constructed.

The CPEC which was passing through Daraban would connect Daraban area with Indus Highway via Musazai, Chodhwan, Kirri Shamozai and Ramak.

In the same way, three districts including Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Karak would also be connected with CPEC.

The Bannu road would be connected with Chashma road from three different points including Khundal, Dhakki and Mufti Mahmood Chowk on Dera Bypass.

Similarly, Yarik to Tank road, Pezu to Tank road and Yarik to Paharpur via Bandkorai road would also be constructed soon.

Fazl said a widespread road network was being laid down in the region which would help increasing trade and business activities. He was of the view that the better road infrastructure was first step towards development.

The current government of PDM, during its one-year tenure, has started multi-projects in Dera Ismail Khan Region, he said.

Fazl said that he had a clear stance from the very first day that the anti-Pakistan people who were hindrance in the way of national development should be separated from the government as they were following any foreign agenda rather the agenda of Pakistan, adding, his stance has been proven true with the passage of time.

"Today, Imran Khan's politics is over and we will also form the next government with the support of masses," Fazl added. He said this evil would not be allowed to be imposed on this country again.

At the end, the symbolic keys of two bucket cranes worth Rs 15 million each were also handed over the Dera Ismail Khan and Tank Circles of PESCO.

Superintendent Engineer of Dera Circle Nadir kundi and Superintendent Engineer of Tank Circle Hayat Barki received the symbolic keys.