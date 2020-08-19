Govt revives historical Steam Engine Train Safari Peshawar to Attock

In a bid to boost tourism activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has decided to revive Steam Engine Train Safari from Peshawar to Attock Khurd and from Peshawar to famous archeological site Takht Bhai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :In a bid to boost tourism activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has decided to revive Steam Engine Train Safari from Peshawar to Attock Khurd and from Peshawar to famous archeological site Takht Bhai.

Similarly, it has also been decided to set up Motorsports Arena in Nowshera district under Public Private Partnership.

Besides motorsports and indoor game facilities, the proposed Motorsports Arena will have facilities of Horse Riding, Rafting, Boating, Swimming, Family Huts, Shopping Centre, hotels, restaurants and many more.

It was told in a meeting of the Board of Directors of KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the Chair.

The meeting was further informed that a project with an estimated cost of Rs.3044 million had been approved for the construction of two different access roads to the historical Shaikh Badeen tourist site situated in the southern part of the province.

MPA Ayesha Bano, Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir, Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed, Secretary C&W Ijaz Hussain Ansari, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Secretary Environment Shahid Ullah, Director General KP-CTA and private members of the board.

Besides the recruitment plan for the newly established Tourism Authority the board meeting approved Annual Grant-in-Aid 2020-21 for the authority and regulations for the scrutiny committee constituted for the absorption of Tourism Corporation employees into the Tourism Authority.

The meeting was told that, under the recruitment plan, 77 employees would be recruited in first phase, 17 in second phase and 15 employees in third phase while the entire process of recruitment would be completed by December 2020 whereas appointments on top administrative posts of authority would be made on deputation basis.

The meeting was briefed that multiple projects of construction of access roads to tourist spots, development of Mahodand Lake Swat and development of tourist spots in various districts including newly merged areas had been reflected in the Annual Development Program.

The forum was apprised that, land acquisition process for the establishment of Tourism Zones in Ghanol Mansehra, Madaklasht Chitral, Thandiani Abbottabad, and Mankial Swat was underway while work on Master Plans and feasibility study of the above mentioned Tourism Zones would be started next month. Similarly, eight new sites have been identified for setting up of Tourism Zones.

Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on the absorption of Tourism Corporation employees into the Tourism Authority while ensuring strict adherence to the rules and regulations in the matter.

He also directed for expediting work on establishment of special purpose Kalam Development Authority and developing Mahodand Lake for boosting tourism activities in the area.

The forum decided to constitute a committee comprising high ups of Tourism, Law, and Establishment departments for vetting the proposed service regulations of Tourism Authority and to present the same to the board for formal approval in its next meeting.