Govt revives over 134 RE projects of 4000MW abolished in past

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The incumbent government revived more than 134 Renewable Energy Projects having cumulative capacity of 4000MW, which had abolished by the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Sources told APP here that the PML-N government had abolished more than 134 RE projects to make a quick buck through the 'LNG train,' creating opportunities for loot and plunder of the national wealth.

However, they said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led government after coming into power revived all these projects and brought a new RE policy, under which inexpensive electricity was being produced.

They said the PML-N government gave the solar projects' tariff of Rs 23-24 per unit, which the incumbent government brought down to Rs 6.

5 per unit within the period of one year.

The PTI government, they said, also renegotiated the agreements which would help save Rs4,000 billion in the next 15 years.

The sources said during the PML-N tenure the Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) usage in power plants remained 29 percent, which the PTI government brought down to 4 percent. "With this, we saved billions of rupees." The incumbent government spent more than Rs 49 billion in up-gradation of electricity transmission lines, and during last summer as many as 25,000MW electricity was transmitted through the system, which at 18,000MW in 2018 - the last year of the PML-N government.

