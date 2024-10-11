Govt' S Economic Efforts Yielding Positive Results: Kiran Dar
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Kiran Dar Friday expressed her satisfaction with the government's economic policies, stating that they were yielding positive results and bringing a significant boost to the government's efforts to stabilize the economy.
Talking to ptv news channel, she praised the government's efforts to boost economic growth which had started to bear fruit, with inflation being controlled and economic stability improving.
"Bridging the gap between the rich and the poor is a top priority for the Pakistan Muslim League (N), with the Prime Minister dedicated to improving the lives of citizens," she highlighted.
"This focus on welfare is evident in various initiatives, such as increasing exports to enhance Pakistan's foreign exchange position and implementing structural reforms to promote economic growth," she added.
"Pakistan Muslim League (N) also recognizes the importance of technology in driving economic growth," she said.
"The party plans to expand the IT industry's value and initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) promote cooperation, growth, and tranquility in the region," she added.
Kiran Dar also criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for creating instability during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit which was a critical time for regional cooperation and diplomacy.
She highlighted the PTI's alleged role in disrupting the political landscape, which could have far-reaching consequences for the province and the country.
Responding a query, she explained, "Protesting is a fundamental right of any party, but it is crucial to choose the right time and place to exercise this right."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards four years jail to swindler46 seconds ago
-
President of Pink Pakistan stresses early detection of Breast cancer with 'Pink mobile app'11 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal copper wire worth over Rs 450 mln from Tarbela Dam's high-security area21 minutes ago
-
Afghan envoy visits University of Lahore to boost academic ties21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 132,200 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
20 dead 7 injured in Duki deadly attack41 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns attack on coal miners in Duki41 minutes ago
-
Acting president strongly condemns Balochistan attack killing miners1 hour ago
-
Transport dept launches safety drive for students1 hour ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting miners in Balochistan's Duki area2 hours ago
-
'Under the leadership of the present regime, Pakistan is heading in the right direction,' says Muq ..2 hours ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns 'Cowardly' attack on coal miners2 hours ago