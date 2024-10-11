Govt' s economic efforts yielding positive results: Kiran Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Kiran Dar Friday expressed her satisfaction with the government's economic policies, stating that they were yielding positive results and bringing a significant boost to the government's efforts to stabilize the economy.

Talking to ptv news channel, she praised the government's efforts to boost economic growth which had started to bear fruit, with inflation being controlled and economic stability improving.

"Bridging the gap between the rich and the poor is a top priority for the Pakistan Muslim League (N), with the Prime Minister dedicated to improving the lives of citizens," she highlighted.

"This focus on welfare is evident in various initiatives, such as increasing exports to enhance Pakistan's foreign exchange position and implementing structural reforms to promote economic growth," she added.

"Pakistan Muslim League (N) also recognizes the importance of technology in driving economic growth," she said.

"The party plans to expand the IT industry's value and initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) promote cooperation, growth, and tranquility in the region," she added.

Kiran Dar also criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for creating instability during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit which was a critical time for regional cooperation and diplomacy.

She highlighted the PTI's alleged role in disrupting the political landscape, which could have far-reaching consequences for the province and the country.

Responding a query, she explained, "Protesting is a fundamental right of any party, but it is crucial to choose the right time and place to exercise this right."