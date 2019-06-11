Govt' s first budget to bring economic stability : PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Nadeem Qureshi Tuesday said government has presented its first budget for fiscal year 2019-20 successfully that would bring economic stability in the country terming it public-friendly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Nadeem Qureshi Tuesday said government has presented its first budget for fiscal year 2019-20 successfully that would bring economic stability in the country terming it public-friendly.

Talking to a private news channel he said the previous governments had left the national kitty in worse condition besides leaving many other problems.

Responding to a question regarding the arrest of Asif Zardari he said, all those who had alleged in corruption cases were busy in a blame game rather to face the cases.

He further said Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto must emphasize on the condition of Sindh as many sectors in their province were needed their attention.

He said, "opposition is demanding for issuing production order on the floor of the house just to safe their own selves instead of raising the national issues".

He stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had zero tolerance for corrupted people and he had committed to bring the looted money back to national kitty.

He said opposition was insecure from the achievements of the government and trying hard to keep the nation busy on non-issues.