Govt' S Tourism Initiative To Put Pakistan's Hidden Gems On Map: CM's Aide
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Eiman Shah on Sunday highlighted the government's focus on promoting tourism, leveraging the country's unique natural treasures to attract visitors and drive economic growth.
Pakistan's hidden treasures, long waiting to be discovered, are now being polished for the world to see thanks to the government's new tourism initiative, Eiman Shah said while talking to ptv news channel.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister said Pakistan is home to a treasure trove of unexplored natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and ancient history, waiting to be polished and presented to the global community.
Shah noted that the government's tourism promotion strategy includes infrastructure development, facilitation of travel procedures and marketing campaigns to showcase Pakistan's unique cultural and natural heritage.
This multi-pronged approach aims to attract a significant increase in tourist arrivals, generating revenue and creating employment opportunities, he mentioned.
The Special Assistant also highlighted the government's efforts to promote sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that the growth of the sector benefits local communities and preserves the country's natural environment.
By engaging with stakeholders and implementing eco-friendly initiatives, the government aims to create a responsible and thriving tourism industry, he highlighted.
Shah also expressed optimism about the potential of tourism to drive economic growth, citing examples of successful tourism destinations around the world.
By leveraging its natural treasures and cultural heritage, Pakistan can become a premier tourist destination, contributing significantly to the country's economic development and prosperity, he added.
Eiman Shah revealed that the government is actively investing in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan' s tourism infrastructure, with a focus on opening new hotels and resorts to accommodate the growing number of visitors.
This initiative aims to provide comfortable and modern facilities for tourists, while also creating new employment opportunities for local residents, he added.
The Special Assistant highlighted that the government is identifying new sites and destinations in Gilgit-Baltistan to explore and promote tourism.
This includes hidden gems such as the majestic mountains, serene lakes, and ancient cultural heritage sites, which will be developed and showcased to attract adventure seekers, nature lovers, and cultural enthusiasts, he said.
Shah emphasized that the government's efforts in Gilgit-Baltistan are designed to promote sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that the region's fragile environment and unique cultural heritage are protected for future generations.
This includes initiatives to reduce waste, promote eco-friendly accommodations, and support local communities in benefiting from tourism, he added.
Shah expressed optimism about the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan to become a premier tourist destination, rivaling other popular destinations in the world. With its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, the region is poised to attract visitors from across the globe, driving economic growth and development.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma
Russia opens criminal probe into Italian journalists who entered Kursk
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 10kg drugs recovered41 minutes ago
-
CM seeks details of pending development projects of Rawalpindi district10 hours ago
-
AJK PM slams India's attempt to hoodwink international community10 hours ago
-
CM reviews public welfare projects of Rawalpindi division11 hours ago
-
Pakistan Combat Week & Asian Championship kicks off11 hours ago
-
Four of same family died as roof of house caved in12 hours ago
-
Priority was to restore economy, says Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
Punjab IG instructs all regions to eliminate criminal gangs12 hours ago
-
Over Rs102.6m in scholarships awarded to cops' children12 hours ago
-
Crackdown against drug pushers continues12 hours ago
-
Foundation stone of Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Persons was laid in Khura Khel Attock12 hours ago
-
President for enhancing national forest coverage to mitigate impacts of climate change12 hours ago