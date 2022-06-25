UrduPoint.com

Govt Saved Country From Bankruptcy Through Taking Strong Economic Decisions: Miftah Ismail

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Govt saved country from bankruptcy through taking strong economic decisions: Miftah Ismail

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Saturday said the government has taken strict decisions for economy and saved country from bankruptcy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Saturday said the government has taken strict decisions for economy and saved country from bankruptcy.

Talking to a private news channel he said the matter related with International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be resolved in few days that would help the country to be back on the right track.

He said the staff level agreement with the IMF was also expected by the next week and the government also requested to the International lender in enhancing its loan from $ 6 billion to $ 8 billion an the extension in tenure up to 4 years.

Miftah said IMF asked government to remove subsidy on petroleum products, also saying the incumbent government was not in the position to provide low rate petrol to the masses.

He cleared that it was a widely held wrong perception that inflation rises with taxes, also saying that the government would ensure that the poor people don't get affected with the inflation.

The prime minster also imposed taxes on his children' companies and as a finance minster he himself was going under the same process of filing taxes, he said.

.

Finance minister also said that the government also trying to reduce its expenditure on energy and consumption of petroleum products.

Moreover, the related policy over energy and petroleum products would soon be implemented.

He also pledged that all possible efforts to be made to bring down petroleum prices if it comes down in the International market.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Petrol Poor Same Market All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

'Islamist terror' suspect arrested in deadly Oslo ..

'Islamist terror' suspect arrested in deadly Oslo attack

8 minutes ago
 Erdogan signals no progress on Sweden's NATO bid

Erdogan signals no progress on Sweden's NATO bid

8 minutes ago
 Prizes distributed among winners of wheat, canola ..

Prizes distributed among winners of wheat, canola competitions

8 minutes ago
 Multan Police's official Twitter account verified

Multan Police's official Twitter account verified

10 minutes ago
 'A Sports' channel illegally awarded by PTI govt i ..

'A Sports' channel illegally awarded by PTI govt incurring financial losses to P ..

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates newly building of Basic H ..

Commissioner inaugurates newly building of Basic Health Unit

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.