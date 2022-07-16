UrduPoint.com

Govt Saved Country From Being Default: Miftah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 16, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Govt saved country from being default: Miftah

The Finance Minister says poor tax collection and unplanned policies during PTI's four year tenure led to budget deficit and economic crisis in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail says the government has saved the country from default and it has been put on the track of economic stability.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said poor tax collection and unplanned policies during PTI's four year tenure led to budget deficit and economic crisis in the country.

He said we will increase our tax collection up to 7400 billion rupees to 7500 billion rupees.

Miftah Ismail vowed to reduce inflation, increase the country's foreign exchange reserves and end load-shedding by next year.

