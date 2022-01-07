Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads:Murad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communication, Murad Saeed Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government has saved billions of rupees after introducing modern technology in construction of roads and motorways.

The last regime of Nawaz Sharif had earned billions through corruption money and purchased assets in London, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The digitalization introduced by PTI government in different departments and ministries had saved a huge amount of the nation, he said.

We have given everything on website to check utilization of funds on construction of 2023 kilometers of roads.

E-billing, E-bidding and other modern tools had helped improve the system, he said. Commenting on politics of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said the PML-Nhad been blackmailing electronic and print media in the past. The PML-N had tried to control some media houses during its period of tenure, he added. In reply to a question about transparency, he said the PTI government is strongly believed in accountability and for this, we didn't hide anything from the public.