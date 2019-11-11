(@fidahassanain)

Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London was cancelled due to his name on ECL.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) In a prompt reaction to cancellation of Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London, the Federal government saiad that the decision to remove the name of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name from Exit Control List (ECLf) would be taken in the light of National Accountability Bureau and the medical board.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, said that the governnment itself did not place any person's name on Exit Control List; it is the NAB or courts which recommend Names to be placed on ECL. She said an application had now been moved for removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL and a process had been started in this regard.

"Hopefully we'll get NAB's recommendations todaya because the NAB was the plaitiff in this case. Nawaz is NAB's cuspect and was convicted by a NAB court," said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She made it clear that the government did not take decision on the basis of reports of any private medical board and therefore the recommendations of a government board was important. But in the application that was previously filed was containing just recommendations of a private board, she said.

Firdous Aashiq Awan said that the reports from the NAB and the medical board were delayed owing to weekend. A review committee in the law minister would analyse opinions of both sides after whwich the matter would be sent to the cabinent and the approval would be given to fly abroad, she added.

The government and the NAB authorities have been trying to put burden on each other and no one of both sides was willing to take direct responsiblity.

Nawaz Sharif is on bail in Al Azizia reference as well as Chaudhry Sugar mills case.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's departure to London delayed again after his ticket was cancelled owing to his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Nawaz Sharif, according to the sources, was scheduled to travel UK on Qatar Airways flight QR629 today. But, his ticket was canceled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECLd).

They said that Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan were also due to leave Pakistan along with the ex-PM.

They further told that arrangements for best medical treatment for Nawaz Sharif have been completed at Harley Street Clinic in London by his son Hussain Nawaz.