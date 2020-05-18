UrduPoint.com
Govt, SC On Same Page On Lockdown Strategy: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said the government had welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on lockdown as both the government and apex court were on the same page regarding the lockdown strategy against spreading of coronavirus pandemic.

During a talk show programme on a private news channel, she said the government had already announced easing of lockdown in phase-wise manner with full standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She said according to the SDPI's research, around 900,000 small and medium enterprises would die and 250 million people would go below the poverty line if the lockdown was extended by another month.

"But the opening of lockdown does'nt mean that the danger of pandemic is over," she added.

To a question, Zartaj Gul said the government had devised a successful strategy by taking all major institutions on board including the chief ministers and health ministers of all the provinces including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, services chiefs, top health professionals and head of NCC through national decision making body of National Command and Operational Center (NCOC).

She lauded the nation for demonstrating unity by following the prime minister's strategy and the guidelines of the NCOC.

In case of non-compliance to the government's advice, we could have meet the fate of so called civilized nations where mobs were looting the shops during the break in lockdown, she expressed.

