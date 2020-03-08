Govt Scheme Hajj balloting on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The balloting to choose over 107,526 intending pilgrims to qualify for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj under the government scheme will be conducted by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday.

According to a ministry official, total a 147,205 applications have been received till Sunday noon. Sunday was last day for submission of applications.

Last year, 216,542 applications were received by the designated banks. The official said the applicants were being informed about the receipt of their applications through short messaging services (SMS) on their mobile phones, while their particulars would also be uploaded on the ministry's website.

He asked the applicants to check their particulars on the website and get corrected the mistakes if any.

He asked the intending pilgrims to contact 051-9205696 and 051-9216980-82 for guidance and information.

According to the Hajj Policy 2020, initially 179,210 Pakistanis were to perform the sacred religious obligation, including 107,526 under the Government Hajj Scheme and 71,684 through Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

Some 10,000 seats under the government scheme have been reserved for senior citizens (above the age of 70 years). Unsuccessful applicants in balloting continuously for the last three years (2017, 2018 & 2019) will automatically be declared successful.

Likewise, 1.5 per cent of the total seats under government scheme are reserved for hardship cases while 500 seats for the low paid organizations and companies registered with the Employees Old-AgeBenefits Institutions (EOBI) / Workers Welfare Fund under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). 1,000 seats have been reserved for overseas Pakistanis.