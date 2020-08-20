UrduPoint.com
Govt Scheme Pilgrims Asked To Take Back Their Hajj Dues By Aug 31

Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

Govt scheme pilgrims asked to take back their hajj dues by Aug 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the successful applicants of Government Hajj Scheme to take back their deposited hajj dues by August 31.

Spokesman of the religious ministry said in a press release that the 98 percent successful applicants of government hajj scheme had already been refunded their hajj dues and rest of two percent pilgrims could get their dues back from their respective banks till the end of current month.

He said the ministry had maintained a close liaison with the respective banks for smooth refund to the pilgrims, who could not perform hajj following the Saudi decision of excluding pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia to contain coronavirus spread in the kingdom.

The branches of designated scheduled banks had started cash return of the deposited hajj dues from July 2, 2020.Each applicant of Government Scheme were informed individually about the repaying of their amount via mobile phone.

A pilgrim was required to visit his respective bank branch (where he had deposited the dues) along with original Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) and bank receipt of the deposited hajj dues for cash return of the amount.

While in case of getting amount through banker's cheque, the group leader was required to visit the relevant bank's branch along with the original documents of his group's intending pilgrims.

The applicants were asked to contact the minsitry's Accounts Officer Refund on telephone no 051-9208465; 051-9205696; 051- 9216980-82 in case of any difficulty in refunding process.

In case closure of the relevant branch, the amount were being refunded through other nominated bank branch.

A total of 86,765 intending pilgrims were picked through general balloting from out of 149,295 applicants, aspiring to perform the sacred religious obligation under Government Scheme.

A total 179,210 Pakistanis were aspiring to perform hajj this year including 107,526 under government scheme and 71,684 under privatescheme.

The government Hajj package (per person) was Rs 463,445 for north region without Qurbani and Rs 486,270 for same region with Qurbani (animal sacrificial). While Rs 455,695 for South Region without Qurbani and Rs 478,520 for same region without Qurbani.

