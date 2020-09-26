Govt School for Special Education Shortkot, Athara Hazari get two buses

Two new buses for pick and drop of special students were handed over to heads of Govt School for Special Education Shorkot and Athara Hazari

JHANG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Two new buses for pick and drop of special students were handed over to heads of Govt school for Special Education Shorkot and Athara Hazari.

In this regard, a special ceremony was held at Education Complex here on Saturday, in which, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto was chief guest.

CEO Education Authority Nasim Ahmed Zahid and heads of Institutions of disabled persons were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that imparting quality education to special children was top priority of the government.

Parents of special children appreciated the governmentfor providing transport facility to their kids.