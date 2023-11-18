Open Menu

Govt School In DI Khan Introduces Biometric Attendance For Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Kachi Paind Government the head of the government higher secondary school for boys, has installed a biometric attendance system for students enrolled in the institution with the aim of bringing transparency to the attendance system and also improving the attendance ratio.

The biometric attendance system is an addition to the attendance system for school staff members.

The principal of the GHHS, Muhammad Tariq Bhatt, while giving the details, said, "Through the biometric attendance system, students will now register their attendance, and it will be monitored by the school."

He further said, "GHSS Kachi Paind Khan is the first school in the DI Khan district and the second in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which a biometric attendance system has been installed for student attendance."

“It will ensure zero information loss between the students and the parents regarding the absence and presence of students from the institution,” he added.

On this occasion, District Education Officer DI Khan Musarat Hussain Baloch said, "We are proud of educational institutions like GHSS Kachi Paind Khan."

He said, "Very soon, a meeting with the heads of other schools will be arranged, and we will issue instructions to the heads of other educational institutions to take such measures to ensure the attendance of students in the schools as well as to compile a complete record of the presence and absence of the students."

He hailed the performance of GHHS Kachi Payand Khan and hoped that the school would continue with its pursuit of uplifting the standards of education and producing healthy, academically sound, and vibrant citizens for society.

