Govt School Teachers Hold Demonstration Against Closure Of Higher Secondary Schools

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:10 PM

Govt School teachers hold demonstration against closure of Higher Secondary Schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :A group of government school teachers held a demonstration here Sunday outside Hyderabad Press Club, demanding of the provincial government not to close the higher secondary schools.

Prof Syed Mehar Hassan Shah, Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Memon, Prof Muhammad Jameel Qureshi and others claimed that 37 higher secondary schools were being closed in Sindh.

According to them, 22 higher secondary schools in the districts of Hyderabad division, 10 in Mirpurkhas division, 3 in Karachi division and one each in Sukkur and Benazirabad divisions would be closed.

The teachers claimed that 5 posts of BPS-20 principal, 2 posts of BPS-19 principal, 20 posts of BPS-19 Associate Prof, 75 posts of BPS-18 Assistant Professor and 148 posts of BPS-17 Subject Specialist were being cancelled along with those schools.

They said 350 higher secondary schools with around 150,000 students and 3,000 vacancies teachers, including 1,600 vacant posts, were operating in the province for last 3 decades.

They blamed the Sindh Government for trying to hide its administrative failures by questioning performance of those schools and for planning to close them as a consequence.

They said the higher secondary schools were successfully operating in other provinces as well as the center.

They appealed the Sindh government to review its decision of closing those schools.

They said the government instead of converting those schools to the colleges should construct new buildings for the colleges.

