Govt Schools Association calls for ensuring teachers facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA), President Malik Ameer Khan called for ensuring facilities for school teachers working under Federal Directorate of education (FDE).

Talking to APP, he said to achieve the goal of hundred percent literacy rate, the federal educational institutions should be established on modern-lines.

He also demanded of the incumbent government to take steps for the merit-based inductions of teaching faculty as per its manifesto.

He called for bringing uniform school system in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), while eliminating the difference of Model and FG set up schools.

He asked the government to announce a special financial packages for the teachers working in the ICT School.

"Teachers were the base of any society and they played a vital role for the socio-economic development of the country.

Teachers should be given their due respect as without it no country could progress".

He hoped that the federal government should take necessary steps for the betterment of the teachers.

He said those teachers performing outstanding performance should be given praising certificates with an aim to encourage them.

He said the induction of new teachers should be ensured at the earliest to meet the shortage of teachers in ICT schools.

He also underlined the need for establishing new schools in federal capital to check out of school children ratio.

Government should also ensure the time scale and regular promotions of teachers as it was need of the hour.

