Govt schools attract 22,383 students in one month

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The government schools in Gilgit-Baltistan have attracted 22,383 (11% of existing) students in one month.

Chief Secretary G-B Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media on Wednesday said that efforts of the Gilgit-Baltistan government for making government schools "the schools of choice" for larger strata of society came true after one year's rigorous work.

He said that "education is above all" had been the narrative of the GB government which had been paying full attention to it. "The improved standard of education can be seen from the fact that after one month of the commencement of the new academic session, a huge influx of out-of-school students and students from private schools to government schools has been recorded," he added.

The CS said a total of 11% increase in enrollment had been recorded in one month and it was expected that figure would reach approximately 25% or above as the admissions in classes 6th and 9th will be geared up after the announcement of results by the board of Elementary Examinations. The results of many private schools had also been not announced, he added.