UrduPoint.com

Govt Schools Attract 22,383 Students In One Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Govt schools attract 22,383 students in one month

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The government schools in Gilgit-Baltistan have attracted 22,383 (11% of existing) students in one month.

Chief Secretary G-B Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media on Wednesday said that efforts of the Gilgit-Baltistan government for making government schools "the schools of choice" for larger strata of society came true after one year's rigorous work.

He said that "education is above all" had been the narrative of the GB government which had been paying full attention to it. "The improved standard of education can be seen from the fact that after one month of the commencement of the new academic session, a huge influx of out-of-school students and students from private schools to government schools has been recorded," he added.

The CS said a total of 11% increase in enrollment had been recorded in one month and it was expected that figure would reach approximately 25% or above as the admissions in classes 6th and 9th will be geared up after the announcement of results by the board of Elementary Examinations. The results of many private schools had also been not announced, he added.

Related Topics

Education Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

1 hour ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

7 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

13 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.