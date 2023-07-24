Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

The government schools in Gilgit-Baltistan have achieved remarkable success in the FBISE Annual Examination 2023, showcasing a significant improvement in student performance compared to the previous year

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The government schools in Gilgit-Baltistan have achieved remarkable success in the FBISE Annual Examination 2023, showcasing a significant improvement in student performance compared to the previous year.

In an official report from Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan office, it was revealed that "The overall passing percentage for grades 9th and 10th has witnessed an impressive surge, with grade 9th a 1% increase at 45%, and grade 10th soaring to 82% from 79% in 2022.

"The positive trend is reflected across various schools, with an increase in the number of institutions delivering outstanding results, as per details of the report. In 2022, 29 schools attained a perfect 100% pass rate, while the number increased to 32 in 2023. Similarly, schools achieving 90% results rose from 28 to 37%, demonstrating a commitment to academic excellence.

It further added in the report that Districts Gilgit, Hunza, Ghizer, and Diamer stand out as shining examples of progress, exhibiting remarkable improvements in their students' results.

Although District Skardu, Astore, and Shiger displayed modest advancements, there remains room for further enhancement. Districts Kharmang, Ghanche, and Nagar, however, are urged to intensify efforts to bridge the gap.

It was disclosed in the official report that "The government's efforts in elevating the educational standard are clearly yielding positive outcomes. An impressive number of 454 students have achieved higher grades (A+, A, & B) this year, further cementing the region's commitment to nurturing bright minds.

The education authorities express their gratitude to teachers, parents, and students for their hard work and dedication in making this achievement possible. The government reaffirms its commitment to continue investing in education to unlock the potential of every young mind and ensure a brighter future for Gilgit-Baltistan.