Govt Schools Prioritize Mental, Physical Well-being Of Students: GB CS

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said that the government schools were making remarkable progress in ensuring the overall well-being of our children in the province

According to a statement, he said the efforts of the government to improve the standard of education and facilities at government schools have resulted in a significant shift of students from private to government schools.

"In the last two months, 26,266 new students have been enrolled in government schools, and the admission process is still continues," CS GB said.

He informed that the progress of schools is being monitored on a daily basis, and emerging issues are being addressed promptly.

He said the well-being of students is of utmost importance, and the government is taking every step possible to ensure that the schools provide a safe and nurturing environment.

He said that one of the significant issues faced by students is short-sightedness, which often goes unnoticed.

Chief Secretary GB said to address this issue, a team of doctors has been placed in Primary schools to identify students who are suffering from short-sightedness. The doctors have identified 500 students who require glasses, he added.

He said the government is committed to ensuring that our children receive the best possible education and care. Adding that with the increasing enrollment in government schools and the efforts taken to improve facilities, we can look forwardto a bright future for our children.

