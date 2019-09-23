UrduPoint.com
Govt Schools To Be Electrified Through Solar System: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:23 PM

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that the Punjab government would electrify the government schools through solar system across the province in near future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that the Punjab government would electrify the government schools through solar system across the province in near future.

He was speaking at an inaugural ceremony of solar system installation at Government Girls Primary school, Basti Gulzaarpur.

The minister also inaugurated tough-tiles scheme in union council Botaywala." The government is making special efforts to develop the backward regions",he said.

Notables including Shakeel Sindhu, Arshad Sindhu, Abdul Kareem Dhilon and others were also present on the occasion.

