Govt Schools Transformed Into Quality Educational Institutions; Says Raja Hanif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:28 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Chairman CM Punjab Inspection Team, Raja Muhammad Hanif, MPA said that an educational revolution is underway in Punjab, crediting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for leading transformative reforms in the education sector.
Speaking as the chief guest at the annual prize distribution ceremony of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Amarpura, Hanif said that Maryam Nawaz has made education a top priority, implementing practical measures to uplift government schools.
“Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, Punjab’s government schools are now competing with private institutions in terms of quality,” he said.
Raja Hanif emphasized her hands-on approach, noting that she personally inspects schools to ensure policies are effectively implemented.
“This proves PML-N treats education not as a mere slogan but as the cornerstone of national progress,” he added.
Hanif highlighted key initiatives, including scholarships for girls, improved transportation, and upgraded school infrastructure. He urged parents to prioritize their daughters’ education.
“An educated girl guarantees an educated future generation", he added
Raja Hanif congratulated the students, particularly who shown outstanding performance during the academic year. He distributed awards among high-achieving students, appreciating their potential as Pakistan’s future leaders.
He also acknowledged teachers’ dedication and parents’ sacrifices in supporting their children’s education.
