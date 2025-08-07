Open Menu

Govt Secures Export Growth Despite Challenges, NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Govt secures export growth despite challenges, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The government has ensured steady growth in exports and is actively pursuing diversification through new market access agreements and promotion of non-traditional sectors, despite facing economic, energy, and law-and-order challenges in recent years.

This was stated by Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, in the National Assembly on Thursday while responding to a question raised by MNA Shazia Marri regarding the measures taken for export diversification during the last three years.

He said that while various internal challenges persisted—including an energy crisis and law and order concerns—Pakistan's exports did not decline, but rather witnessed a nearly 10 percent increase over the previous year. “This reflects resilience and consistent efforts to expand trade avenues,” he said.

He added that the government has signed several key agreements, including new transit and trade agreements with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and other regional partners, which are expected to further broaden export markets. “There are many developments underway, and a comprehensive discussion on all trade facilitation initiatives would require extended time,” he noted.

Acknowledging the reply, Shazia Marri said she agreed that some improvement had occurred, but maintained that the pace of diversification and tangible outcomes remained limited. She urged the government to clarify what concrete gains had been achieved so far through these measures, especially in terms of sectoral expansion and new markets.

In a related discussion, Marri also highlighted the issue of medicine shortages and inflation in life-saving drugs, referencing data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics that indicated up to a 17.5 percent annual increase in prices, with rural areas seeing higher rates than urban ones. She criticized the inefficiency of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), citing over 60 vacant positions and delays in enforcing drug pricing policies.

Responding to her concerns, government representatives explained the regulatory processes for drug pricing and export controls, but faced criticism over the lack of data and delay in implementation.

APP/rzr-szm

Recent Stories

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufactu ..

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

2 hours ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

3 hours ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

3 hours ago
Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

3 hours ago
 UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

5 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan