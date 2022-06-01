UrduPoint.com

Govt Seeking Guidance From All Stakeholders On Indian Oppression, Atrocities In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Thursday said that incumbent government is seeking guidance from all stakeholders including political elites on Indian oppression and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing at the All Parties Consultative Conference on Kashmir issue titled "The Way Forward" organized by Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that the Kashmir issue can be taken forward through the consultative process and the Kashmir issue was not a matter of any one party but of the country.

Various attempts were made to resolve the Kashmir issue in both democratic and non-democratic regimes, he added.

The people of occupied Kashmir kept the movement alive by sacrificing their lives and blood.

The present Indian government has intensified atrocities against minorities and Kashmiris.

Qamar Zaman Kaira urged on collective efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at every platform of the World.

Addressing the participant, he said that the main purpose of this conference is to take on board all stakeholders on Kashmir issue to formulate a wise strategy to highlight it at global level.

Kaira said that we could move forward with the consultation of all stakeholders as Pakistan had committed to support the Kashmiries morally, diplomatically, politically for the self determination.

He said that Kashmir issue had on top priority of democratic and undemocratic regimes of Pakistan, adding, he said a number of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders lost their lives and sacrifices in IIOJK.

Kaira said that right now IIOJK is largest sub-jail in the World and Kashmiris were facing many challenges in the presence of one million Indian forces, violation of human rights, rapes, abusing to women and children, torturing, killing and kidnapping were the routine cases reported in IIOJK.

The Indian government wanted to change the demography on the map of Kashmir and all minorities were unsafe and no protection of life and property was ensured, he said.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would highlight the Kashmir issue at all major forums of the World", adding he said that it is the dire need to educate the new generation about Kashmir issue and in this regard retired senior judges and students of universities and colleges would highlight it.

He said that a strong Pakistan could fight the trial of Kashmiris strongly at all relevant forums and guaranteeing of the free Kashmir.

