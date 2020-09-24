UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Seeking Help From Institutions To Resolve National Issues: MNA Sadaqat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday said the government was seeking assistance from the institutions to resolve the national issues in the larger interest of the country.

All the national institutions were working efficiently for the promotion and projection of the soft image of the country as armed forces had played an important role in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and locusts, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had mocked and attacked the institutions including judiciary and armed forces, however, the whole nation was proud of on these institutions.

He said Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were doing the politics of hypocrisy and detestation, adding both the leaders had always told a lie to the nation without feeling ashamed of.

Sadaqat Ali said not a single penny of corruption had been surfaced against the PTI lawmakers so far while the opposition leadership had done massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

