Govt Seeks Applications For Provision Of Agri Tools On Subsidized Prices

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Govt seeks applications for provision of agri tools on subsidized prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department sought applications from farmers for provision of eight different agricultural tools on subsidized prices under PM Agriculture Emergency Programme.

According to agriculture department sources, the agricultural tools were zero tillage drill, happy seeder, dry sowing drill, sowing drill, shelve drill, Rabi drill, wheat bed planter and slasher.

The farmers upto 12 and half acres or with tractor of 50-hp, will be eligible for availing the facility. In case of joint-family system, only the one person of the family will avail facility.

At time of need, the beneficiary farmers would be bound to offer these agriculture tools to other farmers on rent basis till period of three years.

The farmers could seek further information from the agriculture department office.

The last date for filing of the application is February 20.

