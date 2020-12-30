UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Seeks Applications To Offer Subsidy To Sugarcane Growers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Govt seeks applications to offer subsidy to sugarcane growers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Under PM's Agriculture Emergency Plan, applications from sugarcane farmers were sought for provision of subsidy on demonstration plots.

The Federal government is spending Rs 300 billions to promote agriculture sector. Rs 1.73 billion subsidy will be extend on promotion of sugarcane.

According to Punjab Agriculture Department sources, Under this initiative, the farmers will get agriculture tools as the government will offer them 50 percent subsidy. Similarly, Rs 5000 will be given against per acre cultivation.

The farmers hailing from Sargodha, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chinot, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Raheem Yar Khan will avail benefit of the scheme. Similarly, the farmers having five to 25 acres land will be considered eligible.

Government will offer financial assistance of Rs 30,000 for one acre only. Farmers can get forms from Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Office and submit forms by January 5. The farmers will be given assistance after balloting draw.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Kasur Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Bhakkar Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh January From Government Billion

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

44 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

1 hour ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.