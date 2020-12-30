Govt seeks applications to offer subsidy to sugarcane growers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Under PM's Agriculture Emergency Plan, applications from sugarcane farmers were sought for provision of subsidy on demonstration plots.

The Federal government is spending Rs 300 billions to promote agriculture sector. Rs 1.73 billion subsidy will be extend on promotion of sugarcane.

According to Punjab Agriculture Department sources, Under this initiative, the farmers will get agriculture tools as the government will offer them 50 percent subsidy. Similarly, Rs 5000 will be given against per acre cultivation.

The farmers hailing from Sargodha, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chinot, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Raheem Yar Khan will avail benefit of the scheme. Similarly, the farmers having five to 25 acres land will be considered eligible.

Government will offer financial assistance of Rs 30,000 for one acre only. Farmers can get forms from Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Office and submit forms by January 5. The farmers will be given assistance after balloting draw.