Govt seeks opinion from SC for holing Senate elections with open balloting: Asad

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Monday said that government was seeking opinion from supreme court for holding Senate elections with open balloting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Monday said that government was seeking opinion from supreme court for holding Senate elections with open balloting.

The ruling party wanted to close doors of mistrust and horse trading and for this, introduction of open balloting would help remove the grievances of political parties, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was committed to hold free and fair elections, he added. Commenting on awarding ticket to Faisal Vawda for Senate elections, he said the leader of PTI was holding a vast political experience and role for the ruling party.

He further stated that the minister wanted to contest Senate elections for a change. About Opposition's long march, he said "We have given surprises to Pakistan Democratic Movement in the past." To a question regarding protest demonstration of WAPDA employees, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had strong believe in performance and delivery.

He made it clear that incumbent government was not ambitious for privatization but committed for progress of public sector entities.

He, however said that launching protest demonstration was the sole right of any citizen in a democratic system.