(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government has sought the support of Pakistan Army troops and Pakistan Navy divers in wake of expected floods in the Korang and Sohan rivers due to heavy rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government has sought the support of Pakistan Army troops and Pakistan Navy divers in wake of expected floods in the Korang and Sohan rivers due to heavy rains.

In this regard, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has approved the summary for further approval from the Cabinet.

Pakistan Army troops and Pakistan Navy divers have been invited for assistance under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The Pakistan Army personnel and Navy divers will remain available for local administration for 24 hours.