ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Thursday moved a miscellaneous petition to Supreme Court (SC) seeking suspension of its judgment related to chief of army staff (COAS)'s service term till the final decision in federation's review petition.

The petition had prayed the court to stop implementation on top court's order dated November 28, in which the SC had ordered the federal government to introduce legislation through the Parliament to fix the service term of an army chief.

It may be mentioned here that earlier the federal government had filed a review petition to SC in army chief's reappointment/extension case and prayed the court to conduct an in camera hearing of this case due to its sensitivity.

It also prayed the court to form a larger bench for the case.

The top court in its judgment had ordered the federal government to introduce legislation about army chief's service tenure within a period of six month.

The court, however, had accepted the re-appointment of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.