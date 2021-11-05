Govt selects mediators for dispute resolution in Lakki Marwat

Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has approved the names of 40 mediators under Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act for district Lakki Marwat, said an official handout issued here on Friday

The approval was given during a meeting regarding ADR Act in his office at Bannu. Besides Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Division, Sajid Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat, Iqbal Hussain, District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Shehzada Omar Abbas Babar. Senior Civil Judge, Regional Director Prosecution and others attended the meeting at large.

Under the Alternate Dispute Resolution Act, the provincial government has evolved an alternative procedure for resolution of civil and criminal disputes. For this purpose, the provincial government has selected 40 wise, respected and intelligent personalities for Lakki Marwat.

These members in collaboration with other members will resolve disputes between the people in a durable manner and in accordance with the customs and traditions of the people in a short time period to minimize the burden of cases on judiciary in provision of cheap and speedy justice to the people.