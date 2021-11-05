UrduPoint.com

Govt Selects Mediators For Dispute Resolution In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

Govt selects mediators for dispute resolution in Lakki Marwat

Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has approved the names of 40 mediators under Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act for district Lakki Marwat, said an official handout issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has approved the Names of 40 mediators under Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act for district Lakki Marwat, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

The approval was given during a meeting regarding ADR Act in his office at Bannu. Besides Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Division, Sajid Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat, Iqbal Hussain, District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Shehzada Omar Abbas Babar. Senior Civil Judge, Regional Director Prosecution and others attended the meeting at large.

Under the Alternate Dispute Resolution Act, the provincial government has evolved an alternative procedure for resolution of civil and criminal disputes. For this purpose, the provincial government has selected 40 wise, respected and intelligent personalities for Lakki Marwat.

These members in collaboration with other members will resolve disputes between the people in a durable manner and in accordance with the customs and traditions of the people in a short time period to minimize the burden of cases on judiciary in provision of cheap and speedy justice to the people.

Related Topics

Resolution Bannu Police Lakki Marwat Criminals Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to fie ..

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

7 minutes ago
 62 pc anti-corona vaccination completed in Swat

62 pc anti-corona vaccination completed in Swat

1 minute ago
 U.S CG celebrates Diwali in Thana Bola Khan

U.S CG celebrates Diwali in Thana Bola Khan

1 minute ago
 15,000 Central Africans flee to DR Congo to escape ..

15,000 Central Africans flee to DR Congo to escape fighting

1 minute ago
 In Lagos' construction industry, 'money counts mor ..

In Lagos' construction industry, 'money counts more than life'

1 minute ago
 Record number of migrants cross Channel to UK

Record number of migrants cross Channel to UK

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.