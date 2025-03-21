Govt Sends 3 Officers Of Treasury Hyderabad Packing
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Sindh Government has removed 3 officers of District Accounts Office from Hyderabad through a notification issued on Thursday.
As per the notification, BPS-18 Treasury Officer Abdul Khaliq Rahpoto, BPS-17 Accountant Abdullah Bajari and BPS-14 Sub-Accountant Syed Muhammad Ali Shah had been directed to report to the Finance Department, Karachi, immediately.
Although no specific reasons have been cited for simultaneous transfers of 3 officers, the official sources suggest that the action was taken due to complaints against those officers.
