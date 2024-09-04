Open Menu

Govt. Sends 860,000 Pakistanis Abroad For Employment: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ehsan Ul Haq Bajwa Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government has sent 860,000 Pakistanis abroad in 2023 for employment.

In response to a calling attention notice regarding the involvement of individuals traveling abroad through agents or mafias and engaging in begging activities, particularly in Gulf countries, which tarnishes Pakistan's image, he assured that individuals sent abroad under the Ministry's programs are thoroughly vetted. The selection process adheres to strict criteria, ensuring that only qualified candidates are chosen and minimizing the possibility of their involvement in begging, he added.

He said that there is ongoing communication between the ministry, relevant authorities and embassies. To date, no institution has reported data suggesting otherwise, he added.

If any Pakistani, he said, is found engaging in begging abroad, strict action will be taken under the 1979 Ordinance, with cases referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation and legal proceedings.

He further explained that the Ministry is responsible solely for sending individuals abroad who meet legal requirements and have no connection with those traveling for purposes such as Umrah, student visas, visits, or pilgrimages.

The Bureau of Immigration, he said, has launched a campaign to combat this issue, and the Ministry of Interior, along with the FIA, is taking action against agents involved in such activities.

Highlighting the economic contribution of overseas Pakistanis, he said that they contribute $30 billion annually to the country's economy and are considered a valuable asset. He assured the assembly that a robust legal framework exists for sending Pakistanis abroad for employment, making it unlikely for them to be involved in begging activities.

APP/zah-sra

