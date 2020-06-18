Govt sends nearly 10,00,000 workers abroad, planning to further improve remittances: claims Zulfi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfikar Abbass Bukhari on Thursday claimed to send nearly 10,00,000 workers abroad during the period of eighteen months.

We were planning to further improve the figure of employees besides remittances in near future, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs. Commenting on asset declaration, he said the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had submitted the required documents regarding assets before the election commission. To a question about hidden property abroad, he said: "I have declared each and every thing before the commission and there was no ambiguity in that regard.

" To a question about Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's refusal to participate in the NCCOC meeting, he said the representatives of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), were taking decisions of lockdown while sitting in the house of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Sindh CM had implicated himself by taking unpopular decisions for the poor masses. To another question about selling Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), assets in France and New York, he said a proper forum and institution was available for taking such decisions.