Govt Serious About Resolving Issues Of Overseas Pakistanis: Komervi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Vice President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) UK and former Focal Person for the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis UK, Riaz Komervi on Monday said that he was participating in the three-day Overseas Pakistanis Convention, along with his colleagues.
Talking to APP, Riaz Komervi highlighted that for the first time, the Pakistani government was serious about addressing and resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.
He further said that President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was taking steps to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis.
He further stated that this convention was providing a platform for overseas Pakistanis to share their experiences, thoughts, and concerns, and to help bridge the gap between the government and overseas communities. It will strengthen Pakistan’s global relations and promote a strong sense of connection with the homeland.
“Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) is playing a key role in promoting Pakistan’s economic prosperity and sustainable development,” he added.
