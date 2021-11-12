UrduPoint.com

Govt Serious In Introducing Mechanized Mining: KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the government is serious in introducing mechanized mining and for this purpose formal legislation has also been made.

He was talking to a delegation of Mohmand Marble/Mines Association here in Chief Minister's House, the other day said an official handout issued here on Friday.

Besides, Advisor to KP CM on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai, and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

The delegation briefed the chief minister regarding problems faced by the marble industry of district Mohmand, particularly the closure of Ziarat marble mine, provision of soft loans, importance of mechanized mining and collective promotion of industries in the newly merged districts.

The chief minister termed mechanized mining as the need of the hour that will not only help prevent accidents rather will also increase the receipt of the government.

The delegation while highlighting their problems before the chief minister talked about hardships in the export of goods from marble factories and that it requires concrete roads to bear the load of heavy vehicles.

They said that since the accident, Ziarat mine is still closed, which has inflicted heavy losses on industrialists.

They further informed that a meeting has been held with the authorities of the Industries Department for provision of soft loans and called for further progress on the issue.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities for report regarding the matter and assured all possible cooperation in the resolution of their other problems also.

The chief minister said that large-scale concrete steps have been taken for the development and promotion of the industrial sector in the province, saying the revival of sick industrial units and setting up of new units are top priorities of the incumbent since its inception. For the achievement of the goal, he said beside the establishment of new economic zones, several other steps have also been taken.

He said that the government is also taking steps for bringing improvement in the conditions of the road, however he further stressed the need for special concentration on the road management.

The chief minister said that marble factories from Warsak Road will be shifted in shifts and for this purpose the government will even purchase more land for Mohmand Marble City.

