UrduPoint.com

Govt Serving Masses Irrespectively: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Govt serving masses irrespectively: Ali Muhammad

Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was serving masses irrespectively and do not pay attention on opposition's acts which were totally irrelevant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was serving masses irrespectively and do not pay attention on opposition's acts which were totally irrelevant.

Talking to a private news channel he said, opposition were using different tactics to distract government from redressing the real public issues.

He said their claim to present 'no confidence motion' in assembly was futile because of less numbers in National Assembly.

He said opposition parties despite of wasting time should come up with positive suggestions in assemblies for the resolution of public grievances.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on National Day

27 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

PSL 7 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

51 minutes ago
 NATO Ready to Discuss European Security With Russi ..

NATO Ready to Discuss European Security With Russia - Secretary General

1 minute ago
 Gov starts talent hunt for artist

Gov starts talent hunt for artist

1 minute ago
 German Embassy delegation visits Peshawar Sports C ..

German Embassy delegation visits Peshawar Sports Complex

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>