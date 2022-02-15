Govt serving masses irrespectively: Ali Muhammad

Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was serving masses irrespectively and do not pay attention on opposition's acts which were totally irrelevant

Talking to a private news channel he said, opposition were using different tactics to distract government from redressing the real public issues.

He said their claim to present 'no confidence motion' in assembly was futile because of less numbers in National Assembly.

He said opposition parties despite of wasting time should come up with positive suggestions in assemblies for the resolution of public grievances.