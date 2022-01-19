UrduPoint.com

Govt Serving Poor People Through Ehsaas Initiatives: Laghari

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Provincial Irrigation minister for Punjab sardar Mohsin khan laghari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leadership was too much keen to give people basic living facilities at their door steps

He said while he was talking to APP on Wednesday.He said"PTI do care about poor people." He said that incumbent government was serving the poor people of the state through Ehsaas initiatives.He said that prime minister Imran khan and his team was working on war footing on poverty issue and were giving relief to masses through their revolutionary initiatives.

He informed National news agency that government was spending 224 billion on Ehsaas initiatives including Ehsaas Ration, Ehsaas lungar,Ehsaas loan and Ehsaas dastar khawn for the benefit of the poor. He said that government was fully committed to get the people take benefit at max level under Ehsaas program.

He said that initiatives were being spread across the country through economic surveys and data was also being collected from people of all tehsils who fall in prescribed criteria. He also said that those people who have been registered will get information about their eligibility .He said"People who have income less than Rs,50000 can register themselves by sending SMS on 8171 from registered mobile numbers in Ehsaas Ration Program."He also said that through this people would be able to redeem subsidy on prescribed karyana stores.He also said that government was also trying to register more Karyana stores at every corner of the country to facilitate every citizen of the state on equal basis. He said that government was also taking steps to give Ehsaas loans to poor on interest free basis to run their business.He hoped that PTI Ehsaas initiatives would help in eradication of poverty.

