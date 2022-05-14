UrduPoint.com

Govt Set To Launch Citizens' Portal In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Govt set to launch citizens' portal in AJK

Government of Azad Kashmir has all set to launch a citizen portal that will provide a speedy mechanism to citizens to register their complaints and get their problems resolved in a hassle-free manner

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Government of Azad Kashmir has all set to launch a citizen portal that will provide a speedy mechanism to citizens to register their complaints and get their problems resolved in a hassle-free manner.

The portal, which has been developed free of cost, is in its final stages. Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan will soon inaugurate the web portal that would certainly help to improve governance in the region. It provides a unique opportunity to citizens to raise their voices online and the departments and offices concerned would be bound to respond in the specific timeline to address their grievances. The PM Office will directly oversee the progress on those issues as consumer complaints will be forwarded directly to the Prime Minister's Office.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal along with his team while briefing the Prime Minister about the portal's salient features said that the Portal with a user-friendly interface will be accessible all across the AJK. "It offers both web based and application downloading options whereby complaints could be made submitted easily. The portal will facilitate citizens to submit their grievances to the concerned authorities/departments through their mobiles", he said.

A regular monitoring system will be set up in the Prime Minister's Office to make sure that the complaints were addressed in a timely manner.

Complaints could be submitted through registered mobile and ID card numbers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

One killed, two injured in motorcycle accident

One killed, two injured in motorcycle accident

49 seconds ago
 Imran in no position to ask questions, must answer ..

Imran in no position to ask questions, must answer for plundering Pakistan: Marr ..

50 seconds ago
 Corruption surged to new heights during rule of PT ..

Corruption surged to new heights during rule of PTI's 'incompetent coterie': San ..

53 seconds ago
 Prime Minister stresses on short and long-term pla ..

Prime Minister stresses on short and long-term planning to promote tourism

55 seconds ago
 PPP Senator criticizes PTI Chief for propagating t ..

PPP Senator criticizes PTI Chief for propagating theory of foreign conspiracy

33 minutes ago
 FPCCI welcomes FBR decision

FPCCI welcomes FBR decision

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.