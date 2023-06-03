Govt set to unveil Rs1100bln development budget promising relief to all segment : Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr. Amir Muqam,

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr. Amir Muqam, disclosed on Saturday that the federal government is set to unveil a comprehensive development budget of Rs1100 billion strategically designed to address the diverse needs and challenges faced by every segment of society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr. Amir Muqam, disclosed on Saturday that the federal government is set to unveil a comprehensive development budget of Rs1100 billion strategically designed to address the diverse needs and challenges faced by every segment of society.

The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was striving hard to get the country out of the economic and political crisis, said Muqam while addressing a Grand Workers' Convention in Jalala here attended by thousands of people.

Pakistan this year had a historic wheat production of 2.75 lakh tonnes, he said adding that providing cheap and timely flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the achievement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM Adviser castigated Imran Niazi, stating that after May 9 mayhem, the true face of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been exposed to the nation.

He said the entire nation stood firm with its institutions as well as the armed forces of Pakistan and are proud of them.

Engr. Amir Muqam makes a stirring appeal to the public, urging support for his party's vision of prosperity and development in the country.

He said if Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was given an opportunity in the next general elections Metro and Green Line Buses would be extended across the province.

The PM adviser highlighted PML-N's strong financial and economic team, citing Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal as key assets.

Muqam also announced the Imminent Inauguration of the passport office in Tehsil Takhtbhai as a special gift for local residents.

He acknowledged former MPA Jamshed Khan Mohmand as a strong representative for his region, highlighting their familial connection.

The PM adviser condemned PTI's disruption of gas projects worth two billion rupees, promising swift completion under his party leadership.

Amir Muqam also unveiled plans for extensive road construction projects in Takhtbhai Tehsil.