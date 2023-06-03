UrduPoint.com

Govt Set To Unveil Rs1100bln Development Budget Promising Relief To All Segment : Adviser To The Prime Minister For Political And Public Affairs And National Heritage Engr. Amir Muqam,

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Govt set to unveil Rs1100bln development budget promising relief to all segment : Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr. Amir Muqam,

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr. Amir Muqam, disclosed on Saturday that the federal government is set to unveil a comprehensive development budget of Rs1100 billion strategically designed to address the diverse needs and challenges faced by every segment of society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr. Amir Muqam, disclosed on Saturday that the federal government is set to unveil a comprehensive development budget of Rs1100 billion strategically designed to address the diverse needs and challenges faced by every segment of society.

The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was striving hard to get the country out of the economic and political crisis, said Muqam while addressing a Grand Workers' Convention in Jalala here attended by thousands of people.

Pakistan this year had a historic wheat production of 2.75 lakh tonnes, he said adding that providing cheap and timely flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the achievement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM Adviser castigated Imran Niazi, stating that after May 9 mayhem, the true face of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been exposed to the nation.

He said the entire nation stood firm with its institutions as well as the armed forces of Pakistan and are proud of them.

Engr. Amir Muqam makes a stirring appeal to the public, urging support for his party's vision of prosperity and development in the country.

He said if Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was given an opportunity in the next general elections Metro and Green Line Buses would be extended across the province.

The PM adviser highlighted PML-N's strong financial and economic team, citing Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal as key assets.

Muqam also announced the Imminent Inauguration of the passport office in Tehsil Takhtbhai as a special gift for local residents.

He acknowledged former MPA Jamshed Khan Mohmand as a strong representative for his region, highlighting their familial connection.

The PM adviser condemned PTI's disruption of gas projects worth two billion rupees, promising swift completion under his party leadership.

Amir Muqam also unveiled plans for extensive road construction projects in Takhtbhai Tehsil.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Ishaq Dar Amir Muqam Metro Road Jamshed May Gas Government Wheat Billion Flour

Recent Stories

AJK LA elects PPP leader Ch. Latif Akbar as Speake ..

AJK LA elects PPP leader Ch. Latif Akbar as Speaker

3 minutes ago
 JEPTs key to renewable energy transition: experts

JEPTs key to renewable energy transition: experts

14 minutes ago
 &#039;National Sustainability Campaign&#039; reinf ..

&#039;National Sustainability Campaign&#039; reinforces UAE&#039;s efforts to ad ..

27 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Must Join NAT ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Must Join NATO Without Membership Action Pl ..

12 minutes ago
 NADRA introduces Iris biometric verification for e ..

NADRA introduces Iris biometric verification for enhanced identity security

12 minutes ago
 TEVTA students develop environment friendly 'Hydro ..

TEVTA students develop environment friendly 'Hydrogen Kit'

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.