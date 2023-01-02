UrduPoint.com

Govt Set Up Monitoring System To Control Illegal Trawling

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Govt set up monitoring system to control illegal trawling

Balochistan Government established an effective monitoring system to prevent illegal trawling in the maritime boundaries of the province while 24-hour joint patrolling by the gunboats of the relevant agencies is going on in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government established an effective monitoring system to prevent illegal trawling in the maritime boundaries of the province while 24-hour joint patrolling by the gunboats of the relevant agencies is going on in the area.

The patrol team seized the Trawler Al-Sadam 1, bearing registration no. 18347-B, for engaging in illegal trawling in Javini after conducting a successful operation and taking legal action against the crew.

The efforts of the Fisheries Department have been lauded for taking effective measures against illegal trawling by the local fishermen.

Related Topics

Balochistan Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian ..

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian clubs

17 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali, Irrig ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali, Irrigation Minister felicitate newl ..

5 minutes ago
 Dense fog to occur in plain areas of Punjab, KP, u ..

Dense fog to occur in plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Life comes to normalcy after political agitation i ..

Life comes to normalcy after political agitation in Gawadar

5 minutes ago
 District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzd ..

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar forms a special 'Haider Squ ..

5 minutes ago
 Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT ..

Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) under consideration

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.