Govt set up monitoring system to control illegal trawling

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government established an effective monitoring system to prevent illegal trawling in the maritime boundaries of the province while 24-hour joint patrolling by the gunboats of the relevant agencies is going on in the area.

The patrol team seized the Trawler Al-Sadam 1, bearing registration no. 18347-B, for engaging in illegal trawling in Javini after conducting a successful operation and taking legal action against the crew.

The efforts of the Fisheries Department have been lauded for taking effective measures against illegal trawling by the local fishermen.