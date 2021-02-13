UrduPoint.com
Govt Set Up Record Of Development Work : MNA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharwana has said that the government has set up a record of development work in two and half years and people of the country supporting agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, she said that people have the opportunity to move forward in every field, and the government working according to the wishes of the people. she said PTI during its five-year tenure will take all necessary steps for the development and prosperity of the country.

she said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a popular leader among the people, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed India's ugly face by highlighting the Indian Occupied Kashmir issue globally.

