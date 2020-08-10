UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Sets An Example Of Planting 3.5 Mln Saplings In A Single Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt sets an example of planting 3.5 mln saplings in a single day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government on Sunday has set another example of planting 3.5 million saplings in a single day to mark Tiger Force Plantation Day during the monsoon plantation under the flagship 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) plantation project.

The four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had organized special plantation ceremonies in collaboration with civil society, public departments, academia, youth and non-governmental organizations.

As per the Ministry of Climate Change around 1143 plantation activities were being carried out across the country, in Punjab 520, Sindh 70, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 458, Balochistan 15, AJK 65, Islamabad one and GB 12 by the district administrations.

Free saplings distributing points were established by Parks and Horticulture Authority and Forest Departments where people lauded the initiative of the government.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzadar and Chief Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa Mehmood Khan inaugurated the plantation drive on Tiger Force Plantation Day at their respective provincial capitals.

However, the remaining federating units carried out plantation activities in almost all of the designated places where government officials and people from all walks of life participated in the events.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, inaugurating the one-day plantation drive with Prime Minister Imran Khan here, said planting trees were necessary to avert the adverse of impacts climate change and global warming in the region.

He said Pakistan's vulnerability had increased from point 8 to 5 due to rise in heat waves and warming temperature incidents occurring in the country.

"Youth has a key role in spearheading climate action against increasing environmental degradation which should be channelized through a large number of volunteers registered under the Corona Tiger Relief Force."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Tsunami Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Civil Society Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

1 hour ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

2 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

2 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

2 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

2 hours ago

86% completion of Sharjah Age Friendly city report ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.