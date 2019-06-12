'Govt sets example by presenting first people-friendly budget'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Leader and Vice-Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan 's address to the nation for raising morale of the people and commitment for elimination of corruption in the country.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that the PTI government had set an example by presenting the first people-friendly budget.

He said a new era of development would start in the country due to balanced budget announced by the PTI government.

He added that the government had set priorities in the budget for development of education, health, agriculture and other sectors.

He said the government had evolved the best strategy for the promotion of agriculture and prosperity of farmers in the budget.